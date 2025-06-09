Rockers Drop Series Opener in Extras

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers fell 5-4 in eleven innings to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in their first trip to Michigan in 2025.

Green Bay opened up a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on a double from Justin Journette, scoring Cooper Smith and Eric Jeon for the Rockers. Traverse City chipped away in the third with a run and took the lead in the fourth with two runs. Journette, however, came through in the clutch for Green Bay as he knocked a solo blast to left field to tie the game in the seventh inning. The Rockers took the lead in the ninth on an RBI fielder's choice, but the Pit Spitters came through on an infield single to tie the game in the bottom frame. The score remained tied at four apiece until Colton Roquemore hit a deep sacrifice fly to score the winning run in the eleventh for the Pit Spitters.

The Rockers will finish up their trip to Michigan in Game 2, which is slated for a 6:05 CT first pitch. Braden Gebhardt is expected to get the start for Green Bay. The Rockers are then scheduled for an off day on Wednesday, before returning to Wisconsin to begin a new series on Thursday with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton as part of the I-41 Showdown.

