Rockers Head to Michigan to Take on Traverse City

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers catcher Brayden Buchanan at bat

(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (7-7) will begin a four-game road trip beginning in Michigan tonight to take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters (7-7). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm Central Time.

Green Bay dropped Game 2 of their series with Wisconsin Rapids yesterday by a score of 15-5. The Rockers trailed by just one or two runs for most of the game until the eighth inning, when the Rafters put up an eight-spot in the top frame. The Rockers allowed just one hit in the inning, a bases-clearing RBI triple from Noah Ruiz. Green Bay issued twelve walks in the loss.

Caden Crask-Weeks is set to get the start in tonight's game. Making his third appearance and second start of the season, Crask-Weeks enters the contest with a 3.68 ERA over 7.1 innings of work. In his last outing, against Madison, he finished 4.1 innings allowing just two hits and three runs.

The Rockers are on the road all week, including the start of a new series with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, commencing on Thursday with a trip to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in the I-41 Showdown. The Rockers will return home to Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday, facing off with the Pit Spitters again.

