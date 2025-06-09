Stingers Drop Final Game against Badlands

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dickinson, ND - The Willmar Stingers (9-4) dropped the final game of a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks (6-6), 13-10.

The Stingers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when designated hitter Liam Bushey scored on a Badlands error.

The Big Sticks answered right back with three runs to take the lead.

The Stingers matched them with three runs of their own in the top of the third, capped off by a third basemenJackson Cliatt's two-run home run.

Badlands retook a one-run lead after plating two in the bottom of the third.

The Stingers grabbed back the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs. Second basemen Kobe Eikmeier drove in two with a double off the wall.

The Stingers scored one run in the sixth on a Big Stick's wild pitch, scoring centerfielder Bryce Ronken.

The Big Sticks plated two in both the fifth and sixth to lead 9-8.

The Stingers put together a late rally in the eighth inning, plating two off an Eikmeier home run, his third of the season, but that would be all the Stingers could get.

The Big Sticks slugged right back, putting up four runs of their own.

The Stingers' starter, Ian Segna, went 4.2 innings, striking out two.

Bryce Ronken went 3-for-4, scoring three times while walking once and driving in a run.

Kobe Eikmeier went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs.

The Stingers will enjoy an off day on Monday before being back in action at home Tuesday against the Big Sticks, with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

The Stingers will enjoy an off day on Monday before being back in action at home Tuesday against the Big Sticks, with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.







