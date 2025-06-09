Woodchucks Taken Down in Monday Night Contest at Fond du Lac

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Wausau was beaten convincingly by Fond du Lac on the road Monday night, losing to the Dock Spiders 14-4. It was Fond du Lac's first victory over Wausau in 2025.

The Woodchucks were put on the back foot early. In the first inning, a frame plagued by a brief stretch of steady rain, the Dock Spiders created a strong rally, and put five runs on the board in the blink of an eye. It's the most runs the Woodchucks have surrendered to an opponent in the first inning this season.

After the rain shower passed, Wausau worked to claw back. Anthony Quigley (South Florida) got the Woodchucks on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. Then, in the third, Wausau got more. Ethan Guerra (Arizona) made his presence felt in his first Northwoods League start of the season, getting on base with a double, his first extra base hit as a Woodchuck.

Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College/Virginia) then hit an RBI single to make the score 5-2. During the at bat, he and Guerra teamed up for a double steal to bring Guerra home from third, giving Ethan his first run and first stolen base as a Woodchuck. The double steal helped Wausau continue its streak of stealing a base in every single game this season, and it cut the Dock Spiders lead to two.

However, that's as close as Wausau would come. The Dock Spiders offense would roll to another five-run inning in the third to make the score 10-3. Then, in the sixth, a bases-clearing double gave Fond du Lac three more runs, and a 10-run advantage. While Javi Izaguirre (Embry Riddle-AZ) brought a run in through a sacrifice fly in the eighth, the Woodchucks couldn't muster any more offense to attempt a comeback. The Dock Spiders would add an extra run in the eighth to pick up their largest win of the season.

With Wausau's loss, the Woodchucks drop to 8-6 on the 2025 season, and they are not 2-4 on the road this year. With the Madison Mallards picking up a win at home on Monday, Wausau is now a game behind the Mallards in the Great Lakes West standings. The Woodchucks will have an opportunity to answer the tough defeat when they travel to Fond du Lac again tomorrow, with first pitch set to be thrown at 6:35 p.m. Wausau will be back at home will be on Thursday, June 12, when the Woodchucks host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Tomorrow marks a major milestone at Athletic Park- the debut of the Wausau Ignite softball team and the opening game of the 2025 Northwoods League softball season. The Ignite are set to host the La Crosse Steam, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch every Woodchucks baseball and Ignite softball game at Athletic Park this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.