Rivets Fall to Mallards After Decisive Eighth Inning

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, Wis. - The eighth inning was the Rivets' downfall on Monday night in their quest to return to Rockford on a three-game winning streak.

Coming off a weekend sweep of the Leprechauns in Royal Oak, the Rivets (8-6) couldn't quite finish their five-game road trip on a high note, falling to the Madison Mallards (8-4), 6-2.

Both pitching staffs were locked in a tight duel entering the eighth inning before the Mallards jumped on the Rivets for four game-deciding runs in the home half of the frame and came away with a victory in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two division leaders.

The Rivets got off to a slow start, falling behind early on a first inning RBI single off starter Ty Waid (McLennan). Waid was one of three Rivets making their season debut, along with Jayce Blalock and Sam Flores, who started in left field and at first base respectively.

Waid exited after two innings, giving way to Porter Conn (Kansas) who ran into some trouble in the third that ultimately plated a second Madison run.

The Mallards, the current Northwoods League leaders in team ERA, stifled the Rivet offense for a large portion of the evening. Starting pitcher Isaac Milburn struck out six over his six innings of work and through five innings, had allowed only one hit.

But Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) finally broke through for Rockford's offense in the top of the sixth. After a leadoff single by Cal Jones (Henderson State), the Rivets' right fielder delivered the most impressive at bat of the game that reached eight pitches before he finally crushed a 3-2 fastball over the left field wall to tie the game at two. Felix's blast was just the third Rivets home run of the season and the first since May 28.

The Mallards collected seven hits off Rockford's first two pitchers, Waid and Conn, before Wesley Johnston (Paris) entered out of the bullpen with two outs in the third and largely shut down Madison's lineup. The righty, who hadn't appeared in a game since May 29, allowed just one hit and struck out three across five excellent innings that kept the Rivets in the game.

Unfortunately, that lone hit was a fateful one as Mallards catcher Nate Voss hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, a swing that ultimately proved to be the dagger in the game and opened the floodgates for Madison's offense. After Johnston was removed, the Mallards added two more runs off Brex Caldwell (Oklahoma State) to create a comfortable four-run cushion.

The Rivets only put one baserunner on in the ninth before going down to end the game. They were held to just three hits and reached base only eight times all night offensively. The two runs they scored matches their season low in a nine-inning game.

The Rivets and Mallards will meet again tomorrow at Rivets Stadium at 6:05 p.m.







