Dock Spiders Cruise Past Woodchucks

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spider' Kelsen Johnson (left) hugs Jaron Cotton

FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders defended home turf against the Woodchucks, taking down Wausau by 10 runs off a season-high 13 hits.

The Dock Spiders had a well balanced performance against the Woodchucks resulting in two players being honored with the player of the game as starting pitcher Ethan Cole and left fielder William Hoerner each received their first nods of the season.

Cole set a single game high for a 2025 Dock Spider in innings pitched with seven while tallying seven strikeouts to only two earned runs given up. Hoerner set a tone throughout the Fond du Lac batting order by going 4-for-5 with one run, two doubles, and five RBI- with four hits being the most from a Dock Spider in a single game in the young season.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders totaled 11 strikeouts with Karter Beving and Luke Parise closing the game in relief after a stellar outing from Ethan Cole. Beving and Parise combined for four strikeouts in the final two frames to close out the win.

In the batter's box, Fond du Lac had five batters reach the hit column multiple times with Landon Mensik, Jaron Cotton, Matt Hansen, Patrick Graham and William Hoerner each having memorable nights. Jaron Cotton debuted for the Dock Spiders tonight and went 2-for-6 with two RBI and one strikeout as the Cornhusker had a great start to his 2025 season.

As a whole the Dock Spiders played with more chemistry and were more relaxed than they have been throughout this season as Fond du Lac completed this game without committing a single error compared to the two they gave up in Lakeshore last night.

This win was a huge momentum booster for the Dock Spiders who not only found the win column after a tough setback yesterday but also tallied its first win over the Woodchucks after being outscored 30-3 in the first two game set against them earlier this season.

The Dock Spiders close out the two game series against the Woodchucks tomorrow, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. Tomorrow night's game is Medical Professionals Night presented by SSM Health where tickets to medical professionals will be sold for $1. The game also falls on a Bang For Your Buck promotional night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers will be sold for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

