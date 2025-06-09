Logs Sweep Cats, Win 2-1

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - La Crosse wins their 3rd straight as they top the Thunder Bay Border Cats 2-1, sweeping the series at Copeland Park. 1,794 fans in attendance to watch the pitchers duel between Ashton Michek (Augustana) and the Thunder Bay pitching staff.

The Border Cats didn't waste any time as they get on the board first in the top of the 1st inning. Kael Babin was hit by pitch to leadoff the game and came around to score thanks to an RBI groundout from Jeremy Sheffield.

The Loggers eventually responded in the 4th inning with a 2-run blast off the bat of Eli Small (Kentucky). Small, coming off of a big game last night with 5 RBIs, stayed hot as that homerun would be the game winning RBI and would be the last runs scored by either team.

Ashton Michek had his best start of the season going 6.1 IP allowing just 3 hits and didn't allow another run after the first inning tally. Michek earned his second win of the year. Jack Ghufran came in to relieve Michek in the 7th and he went 1.2 IP allowing just one baserunner. The flamethrower Jack Mount (Wichita St) lit up the radar gun earning his first save of the year.

Despite only having 2 hits, the Loggers are victorious once again and remain on top of the Great Plains East division and now have the most wins in the entire Northwoods League (11). The Loggers look to keep their win streak alive at Copeland Park once again on June 9th at 6:35 against the Bismarck Larks. Gates open at 5:35.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.