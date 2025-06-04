La Crosse Wins 4th Straight, Tops Express 3-2

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers won their fourth game in a row as they took down the Eau Claire Express 3-2 on a chilly rainy evening in front of 1,323 fans at Copeland Park.

Luis Pablo Navarro (Pima CC) earned his first win of the year on his second start on another stellar performance going 5 innings only allowing 2 hits and 0 earned runs. Navarro improves his ERA to 1.59 on the year.

The Loggers couldn't have asked for a better start offensively as Eddie Peters (Xavier) hit a leadoff homerun in his La Crosse Loggers debut.

The Lumbermen added some insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th. Ryan Costello (LSU) got things started with a 2 out single and his LSU teammate Mikey Ryan III drove him in to make it 2-0. Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) drove in the 3rd run of the game for the Loggers in his season debut.

The Express made things interesting in the top of the 9th as they got 2 baserunners via the walk. Mcgwire Turner drove those two in with a bases clearing triple that went off the top of the wall. Jake Busson was unable to drive in the tying run as Jack Otis (Central Michigan) earned his second save of the year and the Loggers take their third straight game against the Express.

