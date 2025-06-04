Kenosha Falls to Traverse City in a Back-And-Forth Battle

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 12-7 in their first battle of the season.

Although the Pit Spitters entered the series below the Kingfish in the division standings, the team came to Kenosha ready to play, kicking things off immediately in the first inning.

Instead of Kenosha's intended three-up three-down, it was three-on and three-in for the Pit Spitters.

Starting pitcher Kyle Alivo gave up a lead-off walk and a single to follow, putting two runners on for third baseman and three-spot hitter Cade Collins-the Kingfish's beer batter of the night. With taunting chants echoing throughout Historic Simmons Field as he stepped up to the plate, Collins silenced the crowd with one swing, sending a three-run homer into the Fishbowl.

After two scoreless innings for the Fish, Tristan Ellis fueled the Kenosha bats in the bottom of the third with a two out single to right field. Cycling back to the top of the order, Dayton Murphy patiently took a walk, giving Jadan Boyce more runs to bump in with his two-RBI double.

Already, it was a completely different ballgame, and Kyle Alivo shortly made it a new one altogether.

In the DH slot, the two-way player sent a dying curveball over the left field wall for the Kingfish's first home run in Historic Simmons Field of the season, sending fans into a frenzy and handing Kenosha the lead 4-3.

However, the Pit Spitters only let the Kingfish have fun for so long.

On the first pitch of his at-bat, shortstop Brandon Sanchez responded to Alivo, launching a home run of his own over the fence to tie things up at 4-4-and things did not stop there for Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters went on to score four more runs, doubling their lead over the Kingfish by the end of the inning.

Both teams managed to add another run to the board in the fifth, but the Kingfish came back to life again in the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off double from Peyton Ryback. After Ellis took a walk, Murphy poked a single down the right field line, driving Ryback in to score. Alivo, still stoic from his home run, followed with a long sacrifice fly out to center field to bring Ellis in, but the inning was ended before any more damage could be done.

The Pit Spitters managed to pile up 12 total runs on the Kingfish, keeping them from a home victory.

The two teams will face again tomorrow evening at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.