Dock Spiders Take down the Rafters in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Fond du Lac won game one of the two game road series against Wisconsin Rapids off nine runs by setting a season high in single game hit total with 12.

On a rainy and cold Tuesday night where the initial start time was pushed back by 45 minutes, the Dock Spiders got back in the win column thanks in part to highlight performances from the batting order and the pitching rotation.

Starting on the mound, Fond du Lac native Ethan Cole totaled six innings of work only giving up three hits and one run to his seven strikeouts. Defensively, the Dock Spiders would bank on this outing throughout the heart of this game as Cole went through high-count at bat after high-count at bat totalling a game-high 86 pitches.

The Dock Spiders were in control for a majority of the game and even had an eight run lead at one point. Ultimately the Rafters worked their way back into the game and pulled within two in the seventh inning.This made way for the most memorable performance of the night where Dylan Immel came in with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Immel closed out the game and earned the save while striking out five Rafters through heavy rain.

As for offense, Dock Spiders first baseman Matt Hansen led the team in hits going 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and five RBI. This performance, paired with Tommy Googins going 2-for-3 with two runs, helped bolster Fond du Lac's run total to get past the Rafters.

Fond du Lac returns to Witter Field tomorrow night for game two at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders look for the sweep over the Rafters.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Thursday, June 5 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. The game not only falls on a Craft Brews and Brats Thursday brought to you by the Fox River Brewing Co., the Sheboygan Sausage Company and 99.5 PKR New Country Now where brats and craft brews will be sold for $3 but it is also Caleb Durbin Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a pregame meet and greet with Caleb Durbin as the former Dock Spider and current Milwaukee Brewer returns to Herr-Baker Field.

