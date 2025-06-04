Spitters Lose Lead Late Splitting Series with Kenosha

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop the series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish, 4-3.

Throughout this road trip, a lot of offensive success has come by getting the lead runner on, and it was no different tonight. Brett Rozman poked a ball down the right field line to lead off the game, where he reached second. The throw in from the Kingfish right field sailed over the head of the shortstop allowing Rozman to advance to third. During the next at-bat, Grady Mee grounded out to first base allowing Rozman to score to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

Tonight's game featured an incredible pitcher's duel, as Traverse City native, Jack Griffiths, spun six innings of no-hit baseball. He walked four batters and struckout six. On the other side for the Kingfish, right hander Sotaro Ishida threw six innings of three run ball, walking four batters and striking out three.

After the offense went dormant for four innings, the Pit Spitters bats woke up to add on insurance runs. After Hunter Herndon led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, Jake McNamara grounded into a double play. With any sort of rally looking slim, Adam Broski singled to right field. Following the base hit, Sanchez drew a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs. Aiden Brunin singled to right field allowing Broski and Sanchez to score to push the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0.

Trevor Landen came on in relief for Griffiths as it was officially up to him to complete the no-hitter. The seventh inning was a little shaky, but Landen was able to work through it without giving up any hits or runs. The bottom of the eighth inning was when things fell apart for the Pit Spitters. Landen gave up a leadoff walk before Aidan Camberg popped a ball straight up. With three fielder's converging, it was Roquemore who attempted to make the catch. The ball hit off the tip of the glove, breaking up the no-hitter and put two runners on base. Ivan Dahlberg hit a sacrifice flyout to cut into the Pit Spitters lead down to 3-1. After a single and an error loaded the bases for the Kingfish, Trent Abel doubled to right field clearing the bases to give the Kingfish a 4-3 lead.

Now playing from behind, the Pit Spitters drew back-to-back walks to start the top of the ninth inning. Rozman dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners 90-feet. Mee was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Isaac Sturgess struckout for the second out of the inning, before Hunter Herndon ended the game on a groundout to shortstop.

The Pit Spitters will begin the start of an eight-game road trip starting tomorrow as they welcome the Rockford Rivets with first pitch at 7:05PM. Tomorrow night is Golf Night along with 231 Thursdays.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.