Rivets vs Growlers Postponed to Doubleheader July 12 Due to Field Conditions

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, Ill. - After a shortened game yesterday, the weather conditions rendered Rivets Stadium unable to host today's affair.

In what was a blowout loss yesterday for the Rivets, they will have to wait for their revenge at home until a doubleheader slated for July 12.

The Rivets' next shot at the Kalamazoo Growlers will be at their home turf on July 7 in what will be a four-game series.

The Rivets will now embark on a five-game road trip, starting with two games in Traverse City against the Pit Spitters, followed by two games in Royal Oak against the Leprechauns, and concluding with one game in Madison against the Mallards.

The next home game at Rivets Stadium will be Tuesday, June 10 against the Madison Mallards.







