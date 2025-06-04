Duluth Huskies Drop Third Game in a Row, Lose 9-4 in Thunder Bay

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

THUNDER BAY, Ontario - The Duluth Huskies dropped their third game in a row and seventh of the season to the Thunder Bay Border Cats, 9-4, on Tuesday evening.

Trouble immediately grasped the tail of the Huskies, as starting pitcher Danny Hesse ran into early struggles on the mound. Hesse had a stellar first five innings on the mound in his debut start against the Waterloo Bucks, but saw traffic on the bases very early in his second outing. The Border Cats rudely welcomed him to Canada, scoring five runs in just the first frame.

Huskies reliever Matt Juza came on in the bottom of the second at Port Arthur Stadium, taking over for an exhausted Hesse. On his watch, an additional two runs would score for the Border Cats in the home second. Over the course of his other four, Juza looked very polished, leaving the game with Thunder Bay still sitting at seven runs.

It would take until the top of the fourth for the Huskies to get on the board, with the newest Duluth Husky Noah Furcht reaching on a walk, and first baseman Reagan Reeder singling to continue his strong start to the 2025 campaign. Jackson Rains then singled to drive in Furcht, giving the Huskies their first run of the game. After Anthony Zarzana walked, Zan Von Schlegell grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to score Reeder.

By the bottom of the fourth, the score was 7-2, Thunder Bay leading. However, Juza repeatedly put down potential Border Cat rallies and the Huskies remained in the ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, Michael Smith singled with two outs and worked his way around the bases. He stole second for his fourth swipe of the season, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and was then driven in on a sharp double off the bat of Furcht. It was Furcht's first hit and RBI of his season with the Huskies. At the stretch, the score was 7-3.

Simon Murray came on to relieve Juza on the mound, but struggled against the persistent Thunder Bay offense. A wild pitch allowed Ty Hamilton to score in the bottom of the seventh before Kael Babin stole home to score the ninth Cats run of the ballgame.

Still fighting in the top of the ninth, the heroics of Reagan Reeder continued as he doubled to left with one out in the inning, driving in Smith and pushing the score to 9-4. Thunder Bay reliever Cameron Johnson bounced back however, punching out Rains and eliciting a groundout to second by Zarzana to close out the ballgame.

The Huskies dropped to 2-7 on the season, whereas they maintained a record of 5-4 by this time last season. They'll play a morning matchup against the Border Cats tomorrow at 10:05 a.m. central, before coming back down to the states for another pair of matchups against the La Crosse Loggers at Wade Stadium.







