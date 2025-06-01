Duluth Huskies Get Shut out for First Time this Season, Lose 6-0 to the la Crosse Loggers

June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies were shut out for the first time this season on Sunday night, losing the first of two games against the La Crosse Loggers, 6-0.

It took just two pitchers for the visiting Loggers to quiet Duluth's bats, beginning with an excellent start by Luke Elward. The Golden West Community College right hander did not allow a single hit until the fifth inning. Following that fifth, La Crosse manager Josh Frye went with fellow righty Caden Richardson and did not have to make another substitution for the rest of the night. Richardson picked up right where his predecessor left off, allowing just one hit in his four scoreless frames.

The Loggers got their offensive going right away in the first inning. Despite not arriving to Wade Stadium from their Bismarck series until an hour before first pitch, La Crosse didn't seem to need any batting practice. After a leadoff double to the right field corner by LSU Tiger Ryan Costello, Savion Flowers drove him home with a knock up the middle. Flowers has had a torrid start to the season, and continued that in Duluth with a 4-4 night at the plate. He'll enter Monday morning's action hitting .448.

It was déjà vu for Huskies starter Maddox Meyer. With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Meyer got Eli Small to uppercut a fly ball into left field. Just like in his first start in Waterloo, the Huskies outfield could not come up with the inning-ending catch, and two unearned runs came around to score for a 3-0 lead.

Despite the loss, Meyer pitched very well in a bounceback start. The University of Omaha freshman went five innings himself, striking out six and only allowing one earned run.

The other three runs put up on the scoreboard by the Loggers came against reliever Cole Kenyon who was making his Husky debut. La Crosse catcher Kanon Sundgren had a line drive go for a two RBI double when it popped out of left fielder Michael Smith's glove as he was attempting to make the catch up against the wall. It was Flowers again who sent home the sixth and final run of the night with an RBI single in the eighth.

In what was a lackluster night overall for Duluth's offense, John DiGregorio might have broken out of his early season struggles at the dish. He was the man responsible for breaking up Elward's no-no attempt in the fifth inning with a hard hit single up the middle.

On Deck

The Huskies, now 2-5 after the loss, will have a quick turnaround to try to turn their stumbling bats around. They'll take on the Loggers, now 5-2, in game two on Monday morning at 11:35 a.m.







