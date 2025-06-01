Stingers Take Home Opener in a 13-4 Win
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN. - The Stingers (5-1) took the home opener against Thunder Bay (3-4), 13-4.
Thunder Bay took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first.
The Stingers bounced right back, scoring four runs. Designated hitter Ryan Kramer drove in two with a single. Catcher Brock Larsen drove in Kramer with an RBI single.
The Stingers' bats went quiet over the next three innings, before Willmar added four runs in the fifth, capped off by left fielder Jordan Kuhnau's three-run home run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Willmar came right back, scoring another four runs. Kuhnau drove in third baseman Jameson Martin to start the scoring. Larsen drove in two with a single to centerfield. Right fielder Grant Sonke capped off the inning with a RBI double to give the Stingers a 12-3 lead.
Ian Segna followed up a great season debut, pitching 7.0 innings, allowing three earned runs, with striking out four.
Ben Irsfeld extended his scoreless inning streak to six after pitching 1.0 innings, striking out two.
Jordan Kuhnau went 3-5 with three RBIs.
Grant Sonke went 2-4 with four RBIs, including a home run.
Willmar will continue their home series against the Thunder Bay on Monday, June 2nd, at 6:35pm CT on NWL+.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
