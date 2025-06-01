MoonDogs Take First Game of Hot Tot Series
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Your Mankato MoonDogs took Game 1 of the Minot Hot Tots series, winning 17-2!
Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC) was the starter and took the win on the mound tonight! Pernetti pitched for a total of 6 innings with 5 strikeouts! He faced a total of 20 batters and ended the night with an ERA of 3.00.
The game would remain scoreless until the top of the fourth, when the MoonDogs would drive in their first run. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would hit an RBI single, scoring Anthony Avalos (University of Houston).
The Hot Tots would respond right away with a run of their own, making the score tied 1-1.
The MoonDogs extended their lead in the top of the sixth, starting with a Maginnis home run! Maginnis' home run would score both him and Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University). Dylan Drake (Sac City) would end the scoring by touching home due to a walk.
The seventh inning was more eventful for the MoonDogs as they added 4 more runs to their score. Avalos would come around to score on a wild pitch. Maginnis would score Peery on a sac fly, making the score 6-1. That was not the end of the MoonDogs, as Cooper Milford (Georgia State) hit an RBI single, scoring Drake and Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC). These runs would advance the score to 8-1.
Luke Harrington (Angelina CC) took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh. Harrington had 2 innings of work on the bump with 2 strikeouts and 10 batters faced! He would end his game with an ERA of 3.60.
The bats kept going for the MoonDogs as Avalos hit a home run in the top of the eighth! Peery would follow up the Avalos home run with a double, then come around to score on a passed ball. 10-1 MoonDogs!
The Hot Tots got on the scoreboard for the final time tonight in the bottom of the eighth, 10-2.
The MoonDogs were all gas, no brakes, as they hit the top of the ninth with 7 runs! Avalos would hit an RBI single, scoring Noah Canter (Cosumnes River CC). Peery would hit an RBI double, scoring Milford and Drew Veatch (Johnson County CC). Drake would step up to the plate and hit an RBI double, scoring three runs: Avalos, Peery, and Maginnis! Nate Cunningham (Wayne State College) would come in to pinch hit and hit an RBI single, scoring Drake. 17-2!
Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was the MoonDogs' closer for Game 1. Garrett recorded 1 inning with 1 strikeout and 4 batters! He would walk away with an ERA of 0.00.
Your Mankato MoonDogs will be back to try and take their first series sweep tomorrow at 6:35 pm in Minot.
