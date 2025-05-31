The MoonDogs Go Down in Game 1 of the Series Against Waterloo

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs lost Game 1 of the series against the Waterloo Bucks.

Anthony Pardo (Illinois State University) was your MoonDog starter today and would record 4 innings on the mound, ending his night with an ERA of 2.25.

The Bucks started the scoring in today's game in the first inning of play. The Bucks came around to score due to a MoonDog error in the field.

Both teams would remain scoreless until the top of the third, when the Bucks would advance their score to 2-0.

The MoonDogs put themselves on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) scored Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) on an RBI single. 2-1 Bucks.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) took over on the bump and would record 2 innings of work with 11 batters faced.

The Bucks gave the MoonDogs a response in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, adding a total of 3 runs. 5-1 Bucks.

Jack Sutton (Augustana University) would come out of the bullpen. Sutton would record 6 batters faced in his time on the mound.

Jack Wills (University of Evansville) would be called to the bump with two down at the top of the seventh. Wills would record 1.2 innings pitched with 8 batters faced.

The top of the seventh was like the previous for the Bucks, as they scored 4 runs.

Jack Thompson (Valparaiso University) would finish off the top of the ninth on the bump. Thompson recorded 9 batters faced.

The Bucks kept their momentum at the top of the ninth. They finished off the game scoring 5 runs, making the score 14-1, Bucks.

The MoonDogs could not get their bats going tonight and made errors in the field, which led to them losing the first game of the series against the Waterloo Bucks.







