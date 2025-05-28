MoonDogs Split Opening Series with the Larks

The Mankato MoonDogs split the series with the Bismarck Larks, winning tonight's game 4-3!

Getting the start on the mound today for your MoonDogs was Trent Ash (Bethany Lutheran College). Ash would pitch for a full 5 innings and record 5 strikeouts with 22 batters faced. He would end the night with a 0.00 ERA.

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when the Mankato MoonDogs would strike. Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) would have himself an RBI single, driving in Brayden Murua (Cosumnes River CC).

Jack Sutton (Augustana University (MN)) would take over on the mound for Ash in the top of the sixth. Sutton would record 1 strikeout and 5 batters faced.

The Larks would add to the scoreboard in the sixth inning, making the score 1-1.

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) would take a turn on the mound, facing 5 batters and ending his night with a 0.00 ERA.

This tie would not last long, as the MoonDogs responded in the bottom of the seventh when Cooper Milford (Georgia State) stepped up to the plate and drove in Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University Mankato), making the score 2-1 MoonDogs.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) came out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs in the top of the eighth. Hallmark would throw 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and 10 batters faced. He would also receive the win on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs.

The Larks took over in the top of the eighth and scored two runs, but that lead did not last for long, as the MoonDogs took back over in the bottom of the inning, scoring two themselves! Tony Lira (University of Arizona) drove in Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) to add one tally to our scoreboard. Then, Vlcko got walked on the plate due to a Lark passed ball, scoring Michael Carrano Jr. (Parkland CC).

The top of the ninth was competitive, and to get the save on the game was Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC). The Larks loaded bases, and Page-Allen sent them home swinging! Page-Allen got himself the save with one strikeout and 2 batters faced.

The MoonDogs would record their first win of the 2025 campaign and are looking to keep this streak rolling. The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the Badlands Big Sticks at ISG Field at 6:35.







