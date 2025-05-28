Express Offense Explodes for First Victory in 22-2 Win over Border Cats

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. -- The first win of the season for the Express was never in doubt.

Playing in front of a home crowd, the Eau Claire offense exploded in the early innings to cruise to a 22-2 victory over Thunder Bay in the second game of the opening series. The victory brings the Express to 1-1 on the young campaign.

Some small ball gave Eau Claire a pair of runs in each of the first innings to build a comfortable 4-1 advantage, but the crooked number came in the third. A plethora of Border Cat pitchers struggled to find the strike zone, and the Express capitalized. Three runs scored on wild pitches and another came home on a throwing error before four straight hitters tallied RBIs to break things open. Brenden Beals capped off the rally with a double to left to make the score 14-1.

If the game wasn't already in hand, Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) solidified the win in the bottom of the fourth. Three straight free passes loaded the bases for the left fielder, who clobbered a ball well over the short deck in right field for a grand slam and the Express' first long ball of the season. The blast made it a 19-1 game and slammed the door on any chance of a Thunder Bay comeback.

Starting pitcher Walker Retz (St. Thomas) settled in after giving up an unearned run in the first inning, eventually tossing five innings and picking up the victory. The right-hander gave up just two hits in his impressive outing, with both runs given up scored as unearned.

Returner Carter Endisch (Lewis) had an excellent outing out of the bullpen, facing the minimum in his three innings of work and notching two strikeouts.

Right-hander Bridger Hamilton (Walters State CC) entered for the ninth and struck out the side to secure the win.

The Express return to Carson Park for the final game of the homestand tomorrow to take on La Crosse at 6:35 p.m.







