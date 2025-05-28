Growlers Take Home Opener over Lakeshore as Pitching Shines

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (2-1) won their opening home game of the season against the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-3) thanks to a stellar pitching performance by Jeremiah Holder.

The Growlers started hot, with Trevor Johnson slapping a two-run home run over the Trap in left field, giving the Growlers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Following the homer, Chinooks starter Bobby Perebzak settled down, allowing just one run over the final three innings of his day. Kalamazoo would plate two in the fifth and four in the sixth, with all runs charged against Jackson Bahn, with Brodey Acres responsible for two runs and two RBIs via a walk and double. Growlers center fielder Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe was the star of the Growlers offense, going 4-5 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs.

After six innings, the Growlers relieved starter Jeremiah Holder, who earned the win, thanks to a stellar outing, allowing just one run over six innings of work. The biggest contribution from Holder, was his control of the zone, pitching the entirety of the game without giving a free pass. The bullpen was effective for Kalamazoo as well. Bryce Brannon pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, picking up a strikeout. Gage Vota and Kael Gahan both made their season debuts, pitching the eighth and ninth respectively, both walking the bases loaded, but escaping the innings unscathed.

The Growlers will give the ball to Xavier's Wilson Kruse as they face the Chinooks for another Education Day event, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on Northwoods League+.

W: Jeremiah Holder

L: Bobby Perebzak







