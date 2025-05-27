Growlers Brodey Acres Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Kalamazoo Growlers infielder Brodey Acres (Walsh) won the opening day Northwoods League Player of the Night award.

Acres went 3-6 overall tallying six RBIs, two runs, and a grand slam in the Growlers opening day 12-10 victory in Royal Oak. Acres began the game reaching on error, coming around to score on a Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe (Kent State) home run the next at-bat. Acres came up again later in the first, knocking in a two-run single, the finals runs of Kalamazoo's seven run first inning. Acres grounded out in the third inning and singled in the fifth.

When Acres came up in the sixth inning, he had the bases loaded before clearing them with one swing of the bat, sending a ball over the right field wall for his first home run of the young season. Acres ended his stellar night with a center field fly-out.

Kalamazoo's returning infielder increased his career average vs. Royal Oak to .476 all-time with 17 RBIs across nine game versus the Leprechauns. Acres is back in the leadoff spot for the second and final game of the series, which begins at 11:05 a.m.







