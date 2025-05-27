Dogs Fall to Larks in Home Opener

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs were unable to take down Clark and his Larks tonight in the MoonDogs' home opener.

Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC) started on the mound for the MoonDogs and completed 6 innings of work in his time on the mound. Pernetti would start off the top of the first by keeping the Larks at 0.

The MoonDogs came out firing in the first inning, scoring from a Tony Lira (University of Arizona) sac fly; Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) would touch home. Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would find his way to the base path due to a walk and come around to score when Noah Canter (Cosumnes River CC) hit an RBI single. The Dogs would end the first inning ahead of the Larks, 2-0.

The Larks had an early response in the top of the second inning, with an RBI single, 2-1.

The MoonDogs got to test out a new pitcher in the bottom of the second inning and wouldn't score again until the fourth. Neville would earn himself an RBI single, scoring Nate Cunningham (Wayne State College), 3-1.

The top of the sixth inning was the Larks' time to strike back, making the score tied 3-3.

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University Mankato) would be the first reliever on the mound in tonight's home opener. Shumski would pitch a total of 2 innings with one strikeout. He faced a total of 8 batters and ended the night with a 4.5 ERA.

Innings 8 and 9 were full of competition between the MoonDogs and the Larks. The Larks took over in the top of the eighth with an RBI triple, making the score 4-3 Larks. The MoonDogs were unable to get anyone around the base path in the bottom of the eighth.

Noah Rhea (Cosumnes River CC) would be the last pitcher on the mound for the MoonDogs. He recorded 2 strikeouts and faced 4 batters. He would end the game with a 0.00 ERA.

The Larks added to their score in the top of the ninth, making the score 5-3 going into the bottom of the ninth.

The bottom of the ninth was crazy for fans and the Dog squad as they pulled it in close. Michael Carrano Jr. (Parkland CC) came in to pinch hit and would advance to first due to a walk. Saunders would follow up with a single, followed by a Lira single and interference on Lark first basemen. Carrano Jr. came in to score on the Lira RBI, making the game 5-4.

That is where the night would end for the MoonDogs, as they were unable to clear the bases.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the Larks at ISG at 6:35 pm.







