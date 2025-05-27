La Crosse Fends off a Late Rally to Secure an Opening Day Victory over the Rochester Honkers

The Loggers capitalized on miscues and rode terrific work from their bullpen to score a come-from-behind 6-5 win.

Both teams failed to take full advantage in the first inning as each scored only one run after loading the bases. Rochester starter Ian Regal and La Crosse starter Luke Elward battled through early jams.

Rochester would grab its first lead of the game in the bottom of the second when two runs scored after a walk and a balk respectively. La Crosse would tie the game once again after solo home runs in both the third and fourth inning, courtesy of Savion Flowers and Cole Belfanti.

An RBI single from Allan Camarillo put Rochester back in front 4-3 in the bottom half of the fourth. The Loggers only regained the advantage in the seventh after a pair of balks flipped the scoreline. They added insurance in the eighth to extend their lead to 6-4. The Loggers kept the Honkers off the scoresheet thanks to three rock solid innings from Caden Richardson, who finished with the win.

In the bottom of the ninth, a wild pitch brought Alli Camarillo around to score and helped Joel Roberts, the tying run, within 90 feet, but La Crosse's Jack Otis struck out Angel Cortez to deal Rochester their final out, giving the Loggers the 6-5 win and handing him his first save.







