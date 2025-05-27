Pitching, Offense Leads Rox to 9-0 Victory in Season Opener

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (1-0) kicked off their 2025 season in dominant fashion with a commanding 9-0 shutout over the Minot Hot Tots (0-1) on Monday, May 26.

The Rox wasted no time getting on the board. In the top of the first inning, Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) logged the team's first hit of the season with a single to left field. Catcher Augusto Mungarrieta (Northwest Florida State CC) followed up in the second with the first extra-base hit of the summer, ripping a double off the left-field wall. He would go on to score the first run of the season for St. Cloud after capitalizing on a defensive error.

On the mound, Sartell, MN native Wesley Johnson (Winona State University) delivered a standout performance, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts. The bullpen trio of John Hughes (University of North Carolina), Jake Reigert (University of Mississippi) and Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska) sealed the shutout with four clean innings of relief.

The offense caught fire in the fifth inning when Austin Haley (Kansas State) launched a two-run homer to extend the Rox lead to 3-0. The power surge continued in the sixth with a two-run blast from returning Rox slugger, Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha), doubling the lead to 6-0. Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) added a solo shot in the seventh, and the Rox tacked on two more insurance runs in the ninth to complete the victory.

Tanner Recchio was named All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game going three-for-four and three stolen bases.

The Rox face Minot again on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:35 PM before continuing their North Dakota road trip in Bismarck on Wednesday and Thursday. St. Cloud then returns home to Joe Faber Field for their home opener on Friday, May 31 at 7:05 PM, presented by Coborn's. The evening will feature post-game fireworks and a ceremonial first pitch from former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes.

For a complete schedule, ticket information, and the latest Rox news, visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.