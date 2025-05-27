Growlers Fall to Late Leprechaun Comeback

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (1-1) split their opening series with the Royal Oak Leprechauns (1-1) following a late comeback.

Royal Oak began the game hot, scoring five in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with a Nolan Alvord single that plated two. The Growlers would respond immediately, playing eight in the top of the third, capped off by a Gage Dickerson bases clearing single that chased Leprechauns starter Grant Essig from the game. Kalamazoo would be forced to pull starter Kaden Kiser after two, and Brendan Burch entered in relief. Burch would pitch until the sixth, while each team kept adding on runs, with the sixth inning score ending 10-8, in favor of the Growlers.

Kalamazoo would add two to the advantage off a bases loaded walk, courtesy of Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe and hit by pitch, via Avery Thielman. Juju Thompson would turn a double play, before loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh, when Kalamazoo brought in Bryce Brassfield who walked Max Orozco for a run, before striking out Dylan Larkins to end the inning at 12-9 Kalamazoo.

The Growlers added on in the eighth, gaining a four run advantage, before the first three Leprechauns all reached in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases. The Growlers walked in three runs, two from Brassfield and the third by T[[yler Papenbrock. Papenbrock would strike out the next two batters he faced, before Larkins sent a bases clearing triple over the head of Rienstra-Kiracofe and Ryan Tyranski would add the 16th, and final, Royal Oak run via an infield single.

Aidan Donovan would slam the door on the Growlers with three strikeouts to earn the save.

Kalamazoo plays their home opener Wednesday, versus the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.







