Rockers Return to Ashwaubenon for Home Opener

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will look to close out an opening series sweep over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters as they return to Capital Credit Union Park for the first time in the 2025 season. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

The Rockers left Wisconsin Rapids last night with a 6-2 victory, where they jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the 3rd off of Justin Journette's first home run of the season. Journette finished 1-3 with three runs batted in. Alex LePage got the win on the mound with five innings pitched, allowing just four hits and one run. He also struck out four Rafters and issued no walks.

Maddox Long, a member of the 2023 Northwoods League Championship team, will make his return to the bump in a Rockers uniform as he gets the start. Long is coming off an All-American campaign in the spring for Harding University, where he finished with a 2.16 ERA and an 11-3 win-loss record. In 2023 with the Rockers, he made six starts, pitching 30.2 innings to the tune of a 1.76 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Tonight also marks Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Rodac Development & Construction, at Capital Credit Union Park. Each inning will include a prize giveaway to a lucky fan as we welcome baseball back to Titletown for the summer. Gates open at 5:30pm and Bazooka Joe will be performing throughout pregame.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.