Chinooks Drop Series Finale Despite Strong Comeback Bid

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek, MI - Despite a monstrous comeback effort, the Lakeshore Chinooks were unable to hold on to their lead, ultimately falling to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 15-10 in the series finale.

The high-scoring contest got off to a rapid start. Battle Creek jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, plating seven runs off five hits and five walks.

The game seemed to have gotten out of Lakeshore's reach early. But their instant response proved they were not surrendering. While the Chinooks didn't erase the seven-run deficit all in one go, they slowly chipped away.

The comeback began with a three-run third inning. Right fielder Dylan Sayles brought home the first run for the away team with an RBI single to score center fielder Anthony Sacchetti. A two-RBI single from shortstop Collin Senior would be all the Chinooks could get in the third, but there was plenty more to come.

First baseman Jacob Kowes continued his hot start to the season in the fourth inning, knocking in Sacchetti to make it a 7-4 ball game. Kowes is now 6-for-9 (.667) to start the season offensively.

Lakeshore would snatch the lead in the top of the seventh. Butler's Ian Choi, who entered earlier in the inning to pinch run for designated hitter Nate Gray, rifled a two-run RBI single down the right field line for a 10-8 Chinook's advantage.

But, the lead wouldn't last long.

Battle Creek third baseman Ty Tomlinson would knot the score up at 10 each with an RBI groundout in the bottom half of the inning.

The Jacks would pull away in the eighth inning, posting five runs on three hits, enough to claim the 15-10 victory and sweep the opening series.

Despite scoring double digits, the strikeouts were concerningly high again for the visitors. After striking out 13 times as a team yesterday, the 'Nooks were fanned 11 more times this afternoon.

Now 0-2 to start their season, the Chinooks will look to pick up their first win of the young Northwoods League season tomorrow afternoon in Kalamazoo, Mich. where they'll take on the Growlers in the first of a two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 CDT.

