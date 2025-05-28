Chinooks Drop to 0-3 on Opening Road Trip

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Lakeshore Chinooks faced an already daunting opening series in Battle Creek earlier this week, and their next opponent, the Kalamazoo Growlers, proved just as formidable Wednesday morning at Homer Stryker Field.

After getting swept by the Battle Jacks, the Chinooks looked to get back on their feet on a rainy, cold late-May day.

Unfortunately, Lakeshore found themselves in the home of the 2024 Northwoods League champions, falling 9-1 to the Kalamazoo Growlers in their home opener.

From the first inning, the Chinooks felt overmatched by Growler right-hander Jeremiah Holder.

After allowing a leadoff single to left fielder Jacob Kowes that hit the first base bag, the sophomore starter from Lafayette shut down the Lakeshore offense over six sparkling innings.

Despite only recording three strikeouts, Holder used the chilly conditions to his advantage, recording nine fly-ball outs.

Apart from the wind-aided effort, Holder's defense made multiple run-saving catches, highlighted by a Willy Mayes-esque catch by center fielder Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe to rob Lakeshore first baseman Graham Kasten of extra bases.

Lakeshore's sole run came on a clutch two-out single up the middle by third baseman Jedvier Garcia in the sixth after a leadoff single by Kowes. Kowes had the only multi-hit day for the Chinooks and two of their five total hits.

However, the weather did not affect the reigning champions.

Left-hander Bobby Perebzak started for Lakeshore and battled. The lefty allowed four runs over four innings, keeping the Chinooks in the game despite a lengthy first inning.

But as soon as Perebzak departed, the game slipped away.

Righty Jackson Bahn entered in the fifth and seemingly lost his command, walking three and allowing five runs on five hits in just one inning. A 38-pitch, four-run sixth inning put the nail in the coffin.

Rienstra-Kiracofe played a key part in the Growlers' sixth-inning rally, hitting an RBI single into right field.

The Growler center fielder and two-hole hitter reached in every plate appearance, recording four hits and two RBI, including a first-inning two-run home run into the short left field porch.

As a whole, the top of the Growler order torched the Lakeshore pitching.

The trio of designated hitter Brodey Acres, Rienstra-Kiracofe and left fielder Trevor Johnson combined for eight of the nine Growler hits.

On a day when so much went wrong, the relief duo of left-hander Alex Kuntz and right-hander Arthur Liebau ended the game, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out three.

But Lakeshore's strong pitching finish proved too little, too late.

Sitting at 0-3, the Chinooks find themselves in an early-season hole. To avoid a winless road trip under new manager Mikel Moreno, Lakeshore looks to salvage the series and road trip here in Kalamazoo on Thursday morning at 10:05.

