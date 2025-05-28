Honkers Fall 14-9 in First of Four against Thunder Bay
May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
A late charge from Rochester was not enough as an early furry from the Ontario club spurred them to their second win of the season.
The Honkers struggled to get the bats going early as the Border Cats rode a torrid start from Makaio Cisneros to grab a 7-0 lead.
Rochester responded with a strong sixth inning, plating four runs to bring them within shouting distance. The Border Cats responded with six runs over the three innings to rebuild their lead.
Despite a furious rally in the ninth, the Honkers were unable to overcome the deficit, falling by a final score of 14-9. Keegan Landis was a standout for the Honkers with 2 hits to go along with an RBI and a stolen base.
