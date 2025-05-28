Kingfish Bring the Go-Ahead Run to the Plate, But Ultimately Fall to Battle Creek 8-5

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish battled through the rain and elements, but ultimately fell after a valiant comeback that saw them bring the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the 9th.

Battle Creek jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first thanks to an RBI single from Caleb Estrada. A wild pitch and RBI groundout plated the other two runs of the frame.

Tanner Johnson got the start for Kenosha and after a rocky first inning he settled down providing 5 innings of length. He ran into trouble once again in the 5th though as a couple more runs crossed the plate for Battle Creek on a 2-RBI double from Joshua Algarin, which made it a 5-0 ballgame.

Battle Creek would expand their lead to 8-0 with a trio of runs coming in the 6th and 7th off Cooper Cooksey, who struggled with his command in the adverse conditions.

Battle Creek's Dutch Deprospero twirled 6 innings of shutout baseball. Kenosha has now scored just 1 run in 14 innings against opposing starters through the first three games this season.

However the fish wouldn't go quietly. They battled against the Battle Creek bullpen putting up two in the 8th on a 2-RBI single from Aidan Camberg making it an 8-2 Battle Creek lead. In the 9th Kenosha's sideways rally caps gave them a promising start with the first Kingfish reaching base. Four batters later after three runs crossed the plate the fish had the bases loaded with 2-out and Dayton Murphy at the plate. On an 0-2 pitch he launched a ball to deep left that wound up feet foul of giving Kenosha the 9-8 lead. Instead a couple pitches later he would ground into a fielder's choice that sealed Battle Creek's 8-5 win.

Battle Creek improves to 3-0 while Kenosha falls to 1-2. The two match up again in the finale of the two game set Thursday night at 5:35 pm Central.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.