Stingers Drop Series Finale in Dickinson

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Dickinson, ND - The Stingers (1-1) dropped the series finale to the Badland Big Sticks (1-1), 8-4.

The Big Sticks offense started out hot after first baseman Coy Defury reached base on a 6-pitch walk, and designated hitter Ryan Muizelaar singled. Shortstop Luis Rodriguez drove in the Big Sticks' first runs of the game.

Left fielder Jayden Sanchez drove in the Badlands' second run of the inning. Rodriguez and Sanchez scored on a Wyatt Wilharm RBI-double. Badlands plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Stingers threatened in the top of the fifth when Landon Franklin and Ryan Kramer reached safely. Willmar plated one run before the Big Sticks got out of the jam with a 6-4-3 inning-ending double-play.

After two walks and one single, first basemen Matthew Pena cleared the bases with a triple to tie it all up at four.

In the bottom of the sixth, right fielder Bryce Ronken made a diving play and completed the double play to stop the Badlands rally.

The Big Sticks bounced back with a four-run rally in the seventh inning. First baseman Troy Berg capped the inning off with his second home run of the year, a two-run home run.

Willmar's Ben Irsfeld went 5.0 shutout innings in relief, striking out two while allowing just two hits.

The Stingers designated hitter, Matthew Pena, went 1-3 with a three-RBI triple.

Badlands starter Justan Autry went 5.0 innings, striking out four, giving up one run and two hits.

Big Sticks left fielder Jayden Sanchez went 2-3 with two RBIs.

Willmar will be back in action Wednesday, May 28th, against the Minot Hot Tots at 6:35 CT on NWL+.

