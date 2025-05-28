Drew Avans Makes Major League Debut

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud Rox alumnus Drew Avans made his Major League debut on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, becoming the 391st former Northwoods League player to reach the big leagues.

Avans, who played collegiate baseball at Southeastern Louisiana University, was a member of the Rox's 2017 Northwoods League Championship team. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft. With his debut, he became the fourth Major Leaguer from that 2017 championship roster, joining Michael Busch, Cameron Eden, and Daniel Schneeman.

During the 2017 season with the Rox, Avans appeared in 54 games, posting a .267 batting average with one home run, six doubles, and three triples. He showcased his speed on the basepaths, stealing 30 bases and collecting 16 RBIs.

Avans spent six seasons in the Dodgers organization before electing free agency following the 2024 season. In November 2024, he signed a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Over his professional career, Avans has played in 691 games, compiling a .277 batting average with 55 home runs, 116 doubles, 37 triples, 177 stolen bases, and 315 RBIs. Prior to his call-up, Avans was excelling with the Las Vegas Aviators, Oakland's Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League. In 48 games, he hit .328 with four home runs, eight doubles, and 16 stolen bases.

Avans made his MLB debut against the Houston Astros, entering as a defensive replacement in right field and recording a hit in his lone at-bat.

