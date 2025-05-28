Rafters Take Down Woodchucks In Offensive Thriller

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters picked up their first win of the 2025 season as they used three home runs to take down the Woodchucks, 13-11.

Wausau trailed by as many as five runs in the game and cut the lead to one run in the eighth inning before a three-run home run from Noah Ruiz sealed the win for the Rafters.

Wausau took the lead early, scoring three runs in the first inning, two of them on an RBI single by Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas). However, Wisconsin Rapids responded with five runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead, a lead they would not relinquish.

Wisconsin Rapids would tag on two more runs in the second on a home run by Jack Guerrero, and after Wausau brought a run across in the third, two more Wisconsin Rapids runs made in a 9-4 game.

That's when Wausau's comeback attempt began. RBIs from Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College/Virginia) and Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) gave the Woodchucks two runs in the fifth. Then, the Woodchucks tagged on three runs in the eighth- a bases loaded RBI walk from Jake Weatherspoon, Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) scoring on a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly RBI from Christian Smith-Johnson.

That's as close as Wausau would come, as the three-run home run from Ruiz added important insurance runs late for the Rapids Rafters. In the ninth inning, Keagan Jirschele would get his second RBI of the season with a single, and Jake Weatherspoon would get his third RBI of the night on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. But the Woodchucks left the bases loaded in the final frame, barely missing a chance to complete their comeback.

The Woodchucks scored more runs in tonight's game than their first two matchups combined. They also registered eight hits- a single game high for the season and showed great plate discipline by taking 13 walks during the game. However, the Woodchucks missed some opportunities on the offensive end, as they stranded 16 runners on the base pads.

Wausau will have its chance at quick revenge when they host the Rapids Rafters tomorrow in their 2025 home opener. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Fans can buy tickets for the home opener and every other Woodchucks game at Athletic Park this summer by visiting woodchucks.com.







