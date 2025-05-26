Woodchucks Secure Win on Opening Day

May 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - 2025 got off to the best possible start for the Wausau Woodchucks, as they shut out Kenosha 3-0 to win on Opening Day.

It was Wausau's 23rd shutout win since 2015, and the sixth shutout victory for the Woodchucks under Corey Thompson. It was also Wausau's third shutout victory over Kenosha in the last decade.

It was a great season opener for the Woodchucks pitching staff, which boasted the third best team ERA in the Northwoods League last year. Three pitchers teamed up for the shutout, as they surrendered just five hits and struck out 12 Kenosha hitters to pick up the Memorial Day afternoon win. Kenosha stranded eight runners in the loss.

The strong day for Wausau got started with 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Sam Nitzke (So., Angelina) throwing four scoreless innings, giving up four hits, striking out five and walking only one in his first start with the Woodchucks. Riley Schroeder (So., Oral Roberts) picked up the win after three strong innings in relief, only allowing one hit and throwing two strikeouts. Reece Clapp (Sr., Bradley) shut the door by picking up a six-out save, striking out five of the seven hitters he faced.

The Woodchucks also got nifty on offense, using their baserunning to their advantage. Wausau had 10 stolen bases across five different players to make up for only six hits in the game.

Baserunning was how the Woodchucks scored their first run of the season. In the top of the fifth, Wausau initiated a double steal with Christian Smith-Johnson (Jr., Texas A&M-CC) to get Keagan Jirschele (Fr., South Dakota State) home from third base to take a 1-0 lead.

Smith-Johnson played a part in all three Wausau runs in the game. The Woodchucks returner laced an RBI single in the top of the seventh to double Wausau's lead. He then scored the final Woodchucks run in the ninth, when Dylan Schlotterback (So., Kansas) drove him in with a two-out RBI single.

The win gave Wausau an Opening Day win for the second straight season. It was also the third Woodchucks victory on Opening Day under Corey Thompson.

Wausau will look to take both games in Kenosha to start the season when they face the Kingfish tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The Woodchucks home opener will be Thursday, May 29, at 6:05 p.m, when they face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Fans can watch the Woodchucks all season long at Athletic Park by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







