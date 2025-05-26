Dock Spiders Fall to the Mallards on Opening Day

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders right fielder Kelsen Johnson at the plate(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MADISON, WI - Despite leading for three and a half innings the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell on Opening Day to the Madison Mallards 6-1 at Warner Park.

A four run bottom of the seventh for the Mallards led by an MJ Sweeney two-run homerun proved to be the difference-maker at Warner Park in spite of strong outings from Karter Muck and Tannis Lange on the mound.

Muck got the nod to make the Opening Day start for the Mallards and he showed-off his powerful skill set with three strikeouts and only two hits in three and two thirds innings of work- three of which were scoreless. Lange came in to relieve Muck and recorded three innings with five strikeouts which tied the Mallards' Mason Buss for the most strikeouts of the game.

The Dock Spiders set the tone early for the 2025 season with three stolen bags in the top of the first while scoring one run off a Jarren Sanderson sacrifice fly. This would be the lone run of the game for Fond du Lac who kept getting close to tacking on more but fell just short each time- leaving a total of eight runners left on base. Miles Vandenheuvel and Jimmy Mantuano III led the way offensively for the Dock Spiders as they each went 1-4 at the plate with two stolen bases as the two of them combined were responsible for all four of Fond du Lac's stolen bases.

The Mallards offense saw only three of their batters find the hit column with Dominic Jacoby and MJ Sweeney recording multiple hits. Both the Mallards and the Dock Spiders each notched five hits in the contest with five different Dock Spiders getting a hit.

This loss for the Dock Spiders marks the ninth straight win Madison has had over the Fond du Lac. The Dock Spiders return to home tomorrow night for Opening Night at Herr-Baker Field to put an end to the streak. Opening Night is also the season's first Bang For Your Buck Night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull, during which fans can enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each. All fans through the gates will also receive a 2025 schedule magnet, courtesy of Fond du Lac Credit Union.

