Sweeney Homers, Pitching Dominates in Madison Mallards' Opening Day Win

May 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (1-0) began their 25th season on a positive note, defeating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (0-1) 6-1 on Monday evening at Warner Park.

Both sides got strong starting pitching on Opening Day. The Dock Spiders struck first on a Jarren Sanderson (Cal State Northridge) sacrifice fly in the first inning, but Mason Buss (Kansas State University) settled in on the mound for Madison and fired four strong innings. The right-hander allowed just one run and struck out five hitters.

Fond du Lac starter Karter Muck (University of Arizona) cruised through the first three innings without allowing a hit. He ran into some trouble in the fourth inning, and the Mallards took a 2-1 lead on back-to-back bases loaded walks. Muck finished with 3.2 innings pitched, two earned runs against, four walks and three strikeouts.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the seventh, when the Mallards offense finally broke it open. MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) blasted the first Mallards home run of the 2025 season over the right field wall, a two-run shot to make the score 4-1. Madison wasn't done there, as Dominic Jacoby (Harper College) delivered a two-run double in the inning to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Dock Spiders had an opportunity to get back into the game in the top of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. Joe Husak (Illinois State University) got Sam Pease (University of Northern Colorado) to fly out to center field to end the threat, and the Mallards would cruise from there to a 6-1 victory.

Merrit Jay (Harding University) earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, tossing three scoreless innings in relief. Tannis Lange (Ohio State University) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards will face the Dock Spiders again on Tuesday night in Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park is Thursday night against Fond du Lac at 6:05 p.m.







