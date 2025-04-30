Buck & Honey's Partners with Mallards and Night Mares to Launch Rally Cap Program

The Madison Mallards and Buck & Honey's Restaurants have teamed up to launch the Rally Cap Program, providing over 8,000 free hats and visors to local youth baseball and softball players- saving participating teams an estimated $120,000 in total. The initiative spans 30 leagues across the greater Madison area, helping offset rising uniform costs and keeping fees lower for participants.

On top of that, Buck & Honey's will extend a year-round offer to players wearing their Rally Cap: a free ice cream sundae or root beer float with the purchase of a meal at any Buck & Honey's location.

To launch the program, Maynard G. Mallard will appear at Sun Prairie Youth Baseball and Softball (SPYBAS) Opening Day on Sunday, May 4. Mallards staff and Buck & Honey's team members will help hand out hats after the National Anthem. Media is welcome to attend the event.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this to life with Buck & Honey's," said Vern Stenman, President of the Madison Mallards. "Giving kids gear for free is just one way we're investing in the future of the game and in making our community a better place to live."

The Rally Cap Program reflects the Mallards' and Buck & Honey's shared commitment to community, youth sports, and a whole lot of hometown pride.

Buck & Honey's has four locations in the greater Dane County area. Sun Prairie, Monona, Waunakee, and Mt. Horeb. They 'Celebrate Wisconsin Hospitality' and fanatically look forward to serving you for lunch, dinner, or private events.

