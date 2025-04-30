Huskies Welcome Back Trio of Pitchers

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are excited to welcome back three pitchers who made an impact in 2024. Left-hander Ian Fisher and right-handers Matthew Foley and Gilbert Saunders each return with valuable experience and a drive to help lead the Huskies to more success this summer. The trio will take the mound once again at Wade Stadium, hungry to turn last season's playoff push into another successful campaign.

Ian Fisher, Johnson County CC

Ian Fisher, a left-handed pitcher from Johnson County Community College, returns to the Duluth Huskies this summer following his redshirt freshman season. Fisher appeared in six games for Duluth in 2024, striking out six batters over 7.1 innings, with the Huskies winning every game he pitched in. Prior to college, Fisher was a standout at Norwalk High School in Iowa, where he struck out 95 batters over 60 innings in his junior year, going 7-1 with a 1.05 ERA across 13 appearances. Off the field, he enjoys fishing, hiking, and playing video games, and he's eager to return to Duluth to compete and help lead the Huskies to more wins.

Matthew Foley, Galveston College

Matthew Foley returns to the Duluth Huskies for his second season after contributing out of the bullpen in 2024. The right-hander appeared in 20 games, tossing 20.1 innings and striking out 17 batters during his first Northwoods League stint. Foley is in his sophomore season at Galveston College, where he has logged 16.2 innings over 11 appearances. One of his favorite baseball memories includes helping the Huskies reach the playoffs last summer, and he's looking forward to building on that momentum in 2025.

Gilbert Saunders, St. Bonaventure

Gilbert Saunders, a right-handed pitcher from St. Bonaventure University, is back with the Duluth Huskies for another season after a solid debut last summer. In his first year at St. Bonaventure, he's made 11 appearances, continuing to develop his skills on the mound. Last season, Saunders made seven starts for the Huskies, logging 20.2 innings and also contributed offensively, hitting .267 in 15 at-bats, including two doubles. He's excited to return to Duluth, drawn in by the great coaching staff and all the fun things to do around town. Outside of baseball, Gilbert enjoys being a barber and cooking when he's off the field.

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now! Visit the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com to grab your seats and join us at Wade Stadium for another exciting summer of Huskies baseball.

