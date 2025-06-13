Duluth Huskies Win Sixth Game in a Row, 7-4, against the Waterloo Bucks

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Waterloo Bucks barked up the wrong tree against the Duluth Huskies Thursday night, as the hometown pups howled their way to a 7-4 victory and their sixth win in a row.

Tanner Foertsch, whose sterling first start against Waterloo earned the Huskies their first win, went to work against the Bucks for the second time in the 2025 campaign. His first inning was just as strong as his last in Waterloo, as he set down the Bucks one-two-three.

The Huskies got the fun started early, as leadoff batter Anthony Zarzana led off the bottom of the first with a base-on-balls, a feat repeated twice more in the next three hitters. However, Waterloo pitcher Juan Reyes fought back with back-to-back punchouts to end the first with the bases loaded.

After the Huskies loaded the bases again in the second, they were determined not to repeat the disappointing first. Huskies DH Bjorn Lind grounded out to bring in the first run of the game, followed by a run-scoring wild pitch from Reyes. Then came an RBI single from Michael Smith to solidify the three-run inning for the Huskies.

The Bucks, winners of four straight entering the game, fought back hard. In the top of the third, Marcus Heusohn shot an RBI single over the infield, while Bennett Fryman elicited an exceedingly rare error from sure-handed Huskies shortstop Elijah Fairchild to score two. Duluth starter Tanner Foertsch rallied back to end the inning, but the game was now tied.

In the top of the fourth, the Bucks flipped the game to their corner, pushing across a run on Ethan Rossi's RBI single. The Bucks now led 4-3.

The Huskies, who have mounted comeback victories more often than not throughout their season, found themselves playing from behind again. Just like before, it didn't take them long to come howling back.

A Fairchild single in the home fourth started things off on the right paw, and the Huskies brought him in just two batters later. Zan Von Schlegell walked after Fairchild advanced to second on a balk, then on a stolen base to third. While Zarzana awaited a pitch, the Huskies pulled off a double steal to plate Fairchild and tie the game at 4-4. A sacrifice fly from Lind later drove in Von Schlegell from third, giving the Huskies their second lead of the night by a 5-4 score.

After giving up the four runs, Tanner Foertsch settled back in and pitched three consecutive scoreless innings in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, preserving the Huskies lead and putting himself in line for the win, should Duluth close it out successfully.

Foertsch's prowess on the mound was reinforced when, in the bottom of the sixth, the Huskies tacked on two more runs. Noah Furcht continued his heroic tear with the bat in his hands, as he was able to line a single to right field. This brought in Zarzana and Lind, giving the Huskies insurance and a 7-4 lead that they would not relinquish.

In the eighth, Matthew Foley came on to pitch and struck out the side swinging. His electric performance was matched by his succeeding teammate, Simon Murray, who entered in a save situation in the ninth inning.

Murray elicited a swinging K of his own to begin the inning, before the Huskies defense helped him get the final two outs of the ballgame, sealing Duluth's sixth-straight victory and ending the Buck's run of four in a row. Foertsch earned his second win of the season, while Foley was credited with a hold and Murray with the save.

The Huskies will send ace Nate Vidlak to the bump in another 6:35 ballgame at the Wade, hoping for a sweep against the Bucks. Vidlak is yet to allow a run on his watch.







