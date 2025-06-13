Spitters End Homestand on a High Note

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 6-2, to split the series.

For the final game of the homestand the pitchers were showing out, and the Pit Spitters Grant Garman was headlining the duel. Garman, who was in his final start with the Pit Spitters, continued his untouchable start to the season. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, no walks while striking out two. Continuing the shutout, Grant Comstock came in out of the bullpen. He threw two and a third innings, striking out two while allowing one walk before coming out of the game due to an injury. Cooper McMullen secured the final two outs of the ball game, allowing a walk and then forcing a double play to end the game.

The only offense for either side came in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Pit Spitters. Charlie Iriotakis and Cade Collins both drew walks and Brooks Sartain singled to load the bases with one out. Alfredo Velaquez in his first game back with the Pit Spitters singled to plate Iriotakis to give them a 1-0 lead. The hits kept coming as Aaron Piasecki singled, scoring Sartain to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. During Grady Mee's at-bat, Christian Krause threw a wild pitch that allowed Collins to score to make it 3-0. Then to cap it off, Mee grounded out back to the pitcher and with Krause not paying attention to Velazquez at third, he came across the plate give the Pit Spitters the final score of 4-0.

With the win, the Pit Spitters are back to a 9-9 record. Tomorrow, they begin the first day of a seven-day road trip, featuring eight games and four teams. The Pit Spitters will begin in Green Bay for the start of a two-game series. This is the first time the team has travelled to Green Bay since 2022. First pitch is 4:05PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.