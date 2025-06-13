Hot Tots Shut Down Larks in 6-2 Victory

The Minot Hot Tots defeated the Bismarck Larks 6-2 on Thursday evening.

Braxton Greenburg struggled in the first two innings on the mound for the Larks. Greenburg gave up two walks and hit two batters with pitches in the first inning. A wild pitch would allow the Hot Tots to score two runs in the inning.

In the second inning, Greenburg gave up two walks, and then surrendered a three run home run to Matt Toomey as the Hot Tots took a 5-0 lead.

Hot Tots starting pitcher Jason Masick was terrific over his first three innings. However, he ran into trouble in the 4th, as a hit, three walks, and an error at first base would score two runs, and Masick would exit the game with the bases loaded and no one out. Lucas Morici came into the game and struck out Mark Gialluisi, Carter Aarts, and Carson Luna to end the threat. Morici would go on to throw four scoreless innings, and Nolan Girard kept the Larks off the board for the final two frames.

The Hot Tots snapped a six-game losing streak, while the Larks losing streak was extended to six games. Both teams are now 4-13.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow, June 13th, at Corbett Field in Minot, North Dakota. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.







