Logs Win 6th Straight, Beat Badlands 7-3

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers win their 6th in a row in "Old Style" fashion taking down Badlands 7-3 at Copeland Park in front of 1,877 fans on a windy Thursday evening.

Tyler Gebb (Long Beach St.) struggled in the first inning as the Big Sticks lived up to their name tallying 3 hits in a row. The first Badlands run came off of an RBI double from Ryker Schow scoring Troy Berg. Connor Massimini singled on the very next pitch, scoring Schow from second.

The Lumbermen showed some big sticks of their own in the third inning. Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) got La Crosse on the board scoring on a wild pitch and then on the very next pitch, Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) scored Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) on a sac fly to right, tying the game at 2. Mateo Gray (UCF) smoked a ball 105 MPH off the bat for a single, scoring Eddie Peters (Xavier).

La Crosse got right back to it in the 4th inning as Jefferis hit a rare Copeland Park triple thanks to a misread by the Badlands' center fielder, scoring Sundgren for the second time of the game.

In the bottom of the 5th, Eli Small (Kentucky) hit a missile over the right field wall for a 2-run shot, giving the Loggers a 6-2 lead.

In the 7th, Aaron Mingo (Long Beach City College) joined the party with an RBI double into left field. Kedren Kinzie came around to score.

The Big Sticks tallied in the 9th as Ben Lea came in to score on a wild pitch but it wasn't enough as the Loggers are victorious for the first time since 2023 in their "Old Style" jerseys. The Loggers currently stand alone atop the Great Plains East division as Waterloo drops a game to Duluth. La Crosse will try to keep the win streak alive and sweep the Big Sticks on June 13th before a big weekend series against Waterloo.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.