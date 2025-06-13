Three Errors Prove Costly in Loss to Chinooks

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Mequon, WI - The Kingfish got off to the early lead with two in the 1st coming on an RBI groundout and a double-steal of home.

Lakeshore got one back in the home half of the first frame on the first. Peyton Ryback sailed a throw to third catch Beckett Zavorek stealing. Instead Zavorek quickly got up and scampered home as the ball rolled to Aidan Camberg in left field.

Kenosha added a run in the 3rd on a 2-out RBI single courtesy of Trent Abel.

The game remained that way largely in part to Kingfish starter Max Strash. Through five innings Strash had allowed just one hit, a walk and an unearned run. However that would change in the 6th.

After retiring the leadoff man, Jacob Kowes reached on an Abel error. He was followed by Kyle Micklus who appeared to bounce into an inning ending double-play, but first base umpire Isaac McAlister ruled that Micklus beat out the back end. From there the inning spiraled out of control.

The next six batters would reach for Lakeshore with five coming on hits. Five runs came across before a line drive off Strash brought Kenosha manager Aidan Wirshing out of the dugout to bring reliever Brendan Roberts into the game. While making the extremely mild-mannered Wirshing was animated with McAlister.

That 6-3 score held until the 9th. The first two reached for Kenosha and came around to score on an RBI-groundout from Jadan Boyce and an RBI-single from Ivan Dahlberg respectively. With 2-outs Kenosha pinch run Robert Newland for Dahlberg. Newland stole second to bring the tying run into scoring position, but two pitches late Jacob Vokal would ground out to end to game.

Kenosha has now lost all but one series opener this season and their overall record drops to 7-10. Lakeshore has now earned themselves at least a season split with Kenosha and improved their record to 5-12.

The two are back in action tonight at 6:35 in Mequon.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.