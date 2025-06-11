Kingfish Drop Three out of Four in Kalamazoo Series

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish completed their four-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers 1-3, taking a 5-1 loss tonight.

Things looked up for the Kingfish early on, as Aidan Camberg got on base with a two-out walk, leaving a runner on for Ivan Dahlberg.

Dahlberg took advantage of the extra runner on base, lining a double out to left field, bringing Camberg around the bases and home to score the first run of the night, giving the Kingfish a 1-0 lead.

However, that's where the fun ended for the Fish.

Kalamazoo began their rally in the top of the fourth inning with JD Crisp taking a leadoff walk. After Crisp stole second, Avery Thielman sent him all the way to the plate with an RBI single to right to tie things up 1-1.

Unlike the Kingfish, the Growlers were able to continue the fun.

Matthew Thompson joined in, driving a double out to left center, putting runners on first and third for Will Bowen. Bowen weakly grounded out to the shortstop for an out, but allowed Thielman to score in return, putting Kalamazoo ahead.

To top things off in the fourth, Brodey Acres poked an RBI single to left to bring in Thompson from third.

The Growlers continued to add on two more runs in the top of the seventh with Thielman smashing a two-run double off the left-center field wall.

After their off day on Wednesday, the Kingfish will look to get back in the win column on Thursday as they head to Lakeshore to face the Chinooks in a two-game series.







