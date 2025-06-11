Kalamazoo Pitching Stays Strong in 5-1 Victory over Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers grab three games of a four game set over the Kenosha Kingfish Tuesday night, thanks to a strong performance by the staff.

Kalamazoo starter, Jack Crittendon celebrated his 20th birthday with six strong innings of one run ball, giving the Growlers the 5-1 lead the ended the game with on his exit. Crittendon struggled to open the day, allowing a run in the first inning, one where he left runners on the corners to end the first with a 1-0 deficit. Kingfish starter Sotaro Ishida would shutdown the Growlers offense for his first three innings, as the score would remain 1-0 through three. In the top of the fourth, Kalamazoo would finally get to Ishida, thanks to a pair of singles, a Matt Thompson double and a walk. The Growlers would hold that 3-1 advantage until the seventh.

The Growlers offense would add two unearned runs off Eric Decosta in his Kingfish debut, before Christian Krause, Rocco Bernadina, and Bryce Brassfield would pitch scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth to end the game off. The Growlers pitching staff has improved its season ERA from 6.85 entering the series, to 5.30 at the conclusion of the four game set. Tonight's effort came in large part to starter Jack Crittendon.

"He's worked his tail off in between his starts and looked really good today," said pitching coach Greg Wright on the starter. Crittendon has earned a decision, and win, in each of his first three starts for Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Valley Community College product has showcased a strong arsenal and improved in every start. Crittendon has become a key part of the Growlers rotation heading into the dog days of the first half.

Kalamazoo will have Wednesday off before returning to Traverse City on Thursday and Friday for a two-game set.







