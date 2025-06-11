Rockford Gets Revenge at Home against the Madison Mallards, Go to 4-1 at Home on the Season

Rockford, Ill. - The Rivets fired up the NES and went duck hunting as they defeated the Madison Mallards.

After falling to the Mallards in Madison yesterday, the Rivets handled business in Rockford, winning 8-4. The rivalry was felt in today's affair as the Rivets hit the first two home runs at Rivets Stadium this season. The Rivets continue their success this season as they are tied for first place of the Great Lakes East.

"We're undefeated when we hit two home runs in the game," Head Coach Chase Brewster said. "So if we just keep hitting for extra base hits, we're going to win."

The game started off hot with both teams scoring in the first frame. The Mallards started it off with an RBI double lined to left, scoring one run. Madison had the lead until the home half of the inning.

The Rivets got on base through Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) after he reached on an error made by the Mallards' shortstop, allowing Felix to stand on second. Felix has now reached base for 15 straight games. The junior has been one of the Rivets' best hitters so far this season.

Following Felix came a new face for Rivets' fans in person, first baseman Ty Waid (McLennan). He singled to left field, scoring Felix and tying the game at one apiece.

Following Waid in the middle of the order are more new faces, Jayce Blalock (Arkansas-Little Rock) and Sam Flores (Kansas State). Blalock hit a single himself and brought up Flores with two on and one out. Flores lined a single up the middle, scoring Waid. The Rivets' new faces made their impact known early.

Brewster admitted his fear of how the newest additions would fit into the success the Rivets have been having so far this season.

"It was a little bit scary, honestly to add some of the new players, becasue we built something so important here," Brewster said. "So I was a little bit worried, but winning cures all, and we won tonight."

The Rivets added on to their lead with another run in the second, coming off the bat of Felix. He hit an RBI single to score Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto), and the Rivets had a two-run lead going into the third inning.

The Mallards bounced back in the top of the third. A wild pitch and an RBI single scored two. Madison quickly tied the game at three.

The fourth inning saw the first home long bomb for the Rivets this season. Waid continued his strong Rivets stadium debut by hitting a no-doubter to deep right-center field. The Rivets regained the lead thanks to much-needed power in the lineup.

What's better than the first home run at home this season? The second home run at home. In the fifth inning, Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas) came up to the plate with two runners on and two outs. He turned on a pitch and launched it to deep right and hit his first home run of the season. The three-run bomb gave the Rivets a four-run lead.

"It's been a blessing," Allen said. "Just kind of seeing a beach ball right now. Try to take advantage of it as much as I can. Get a good swing off whenever I get my pitch to hit, and it's just been good so far."

The Rivets added on to their lead once more in the sixth. Blalock roped a double to center and used his speed to take third. He used his speed and wits to take home after the Mallards' catcher had trouble finding the ball to his right. The Rivets led 8-3 at the end of the sixth.

Rivets' ace Chandler Alderman (Middle Tennessee) pitched his final start for Rockford this summer. The Popular Grove, Illinois native, pitched a solid game in front of the Rivets' faithful. He went 6.0 IP with three earned runs on four hits and finished with four strikeouts. He kept the Mallards scoreless from the fourth to the sixth innings.

"I loved it," Alderman said. "I'm living 10 minutes away from here, hometown, so I got a lot of fans coming out to the games, and it's been a blast."

The Mallards were kept quiet until the top of the ninth, where a one-run RBI single brought their fourth run home. The Rivets shut the door and defeated the Mallards 8-4.

Danny Cercello (Houston) came in relief of Alderman in the seventh and kept up the great pitching performance. In his three innings pitched, Cercello gave up one earned run on two hits and struck out one to end his day. He received the save after pitching for three innings.

The Peak Sports Club Player of the Game is center-fielder Zeb Allen. Allen went 2-4 with a 3-run home run, a single and a hit by pitch. Allen grew his average to .478 on the season and leads all Rivets' batters. He's been fantastic since joining the Rivets during this season.

"They got a big hit late to win (last night), it would have been really easy to lay down today." Brewster said. "To come out here and get a win against those guys was awesome. Not only get a win, but really play like we belong."

The Rivets are off tomorrow, but then head on the road again for two games in Battle Creek to take on the Battle Jacks. The Rivets will be home on June 14 to take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

