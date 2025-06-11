MoonDogs Fall to the Rox at Home

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs take the loss tonight to the Rox, 14-2.

Starting on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs was Matthew DesMarets (University of La Verne). DesMarets would pitch for 2 innings of work, with two strikeouts through 16 batters.

The Rox would get on the board at the top of the second, adding 4 to their score. They would follow up their third inning with 1 run, 5-0 Rox.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) was the first reliever tonight for the MoonDogs. Vargas would pitch for 3 innings of work, facing 12 batters.

The MoonDogs remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) hit a double, landing him on the base path. Viskovich would move around the bases as he would steal to third. Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) hit a ground out, sending home Viskovich to score!

Noah Meaux (Cosumnes River CC) and Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) would be on the mound in the top of the sixth. Meaux would record 2 batters of work before Crews would take over. Crews had one strikeout through 10 batters.

In the top of the sixth, the Rox extended their lead, adding 7 runs. 12-1, Rox.

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) looked to take care of business on the mound. Norris would put in 2 innings of work, recording two strikeouts through 9 batters.

In the bottom of the seventh, the MoonDogs added one more, trying to cut the deficit. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit an RBI single, sending home speedy Viskovich, who stole his way around the base path to get to third. 12-2 Rox.

Alex Thomas (Butler University) would take care of the last inning on the bump for the MoonDogs. Thomas would record one strikeout through 6 batters faced.

The Rox would end the top of the ninth, scoring 2 more runs. 14-2 Rox.

The MoonDogs would fall to the Rox tonight at home, 14-2. They will be back in action on Thursday as they head to Willmar to take on the Stingers.







