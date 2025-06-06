The MoonDogs Take Game 4 of the Rox Series
June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Starting on the mound tonight was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would throw for five innings and have three strikeouts. Throughout his innings, he would face a total of 23 batters!
Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) started off the scoring for the MoonDogs, hitting his first home run of the season!
The MoonDogs would strike again in the bottom of the third inning, adding 2 runs to their score. Returner Nico Libed (University of San Diego) would hit a single, putting him in scoring position. Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) followed up with a double, scoring Libed. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would get put out on a grounder but scored Koskie in the mix! This put the MoonDogs up 3-0 going into the fourth.
The Rox finally struck and put up one run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Then they would follow up in the top of the sixth, adding two more. 3-3.
Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) would be the only relief pitcher the MoonDogs would need tonight, as he threw for 4 innings of work! Crews would have four strikeouts and face 13 batters!
The MoonDogs did not want to end the bat there, as they put up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would hit an RBI single, bringing in Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) to score. Libed did not end his night in the third, as he hit an RBI single, scoring Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC).
The Rox were right on the MoonDogs' tails as they scored another run in the top of the eighth.
The MoonDogs would come out victorious tonight against the St. Cloud Rox, 5-4! They will head on the road tomorrow to play the Minot Hot Tots.
Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025
- The MoonDogs Take Game 4 of the Rox Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Ritter Debuts with the Rockies - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Take Series Finale in Back-And-Forth Win in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Madison Mallards Rally Late But Fall in Extras to Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Rox Fall Short to Mankato 5-4, Return Home Saturday for Three-Game Homestand - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Take Down Rockers In Green Bay - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Split Series After Surprise Loss to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Help the Royal Oak Leprechauns "Strike out Cancer" - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Duluth Huskies Break Their Losing Streak, Win 10-6 over the La Crosse Loggers - Duluth Huskies
- Huge Fifth Inning Leads to Rivets Blowout Loss to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Six Run Inning Pushes Spitters Past Rivets - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Split the Double Header in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Host Historic Night at Capital Credit Union Park - Green Bay Rockers
- A Blueprint for Success: Lakeshore Wins Second Consecutive Game Backed by Strong Pitching - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kingfish Fall to Chinooks in First Extra Innings Game of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Drop All Three Games of Road Trip, Fall to 4-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Come back to Win in Ninth, 7-6 - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Take a Loss to the Rox in Game 3 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 11-5 Win over Eau Claire Express. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.