The MoonDogs Take Game 4 of the Rox Series

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Starting on the mound tonight was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would throw for five innings and have three strikeouts. Throughout his innings, he would face a total of 23 batters!

Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) started off the scoring for the MoonDogs, hitting his first home run of the season!

The MoonDogs would strike again in the bottom of the third inning, adding 2 runs to their score. Returner Nico Libed (University of San Diego) would hit a single, putting him in scoring position. Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) followed up with a double, scoring Libed. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would get put out on a grounder but scored Koskie in the mix! This put the MoonDogs up 3-0 going into the fourth.

The Rox finally struck and put up one run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Then they would follow up in the top of the sixth, adding two more. 3-3.

Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) would be the only relief pitcher the MoonDogs would need tonight, as he threw for 4 innings of work! Crews would have four strikeouts and face 13 batters!

The MoonDogs did not want to end the bat there, as they put up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would hit an RBI single, bringing in Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) to score. Libed did not end his night in the third, as he hit an RBI single, scoring Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC).

The Rox were right on the MoonDogs' tails as they scored another run in the top of the eighth.

The MoonDogs would come out victorious tonight against the St. Cloud Rox, 5-4! They will head on the road tomorrow to play the Minot Hot Tots.







