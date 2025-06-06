Duluth Huskies Break Their Losing Streak, Win 10-6 over the La Crosse Loggers

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minnesota - The Duluth Huskies snapped two streaks with one stone Thursday night, winning their third game of the season by a 10-6 final score against the La Crosse Loggers at Wade Stadium.

The Loggers, on a five-game winning streak, took their first loss since falling 10-5 to the Bismarck Larks on May 30th. The Huskies on the other hand took their first victory since the Wade Stadium Home Opener against Eau Claire on the 31st of May.

Huskies starter Chas Melvin IV toed the rubber for the Duluth dogs through five innings, striking out just two but limiting the Loggers to two runs on six hits.

The first score of the game came in the Huskies half of the third. Kade Thompson walked while the hot-hitting second baseman for Duluth, Anthony Zarzana, singled to right. Designated Hitter Bjorn Lind advanced Thompson to third on a lineout, before Michael Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to drive Thompson in.

After the Loggers' consecutive one-run innings in the top of the fourth and fifth gave them the lead, it was the two newest Huskies tying the game. Smith laced a double to left, while Noah Furcht singled to right to bring in the former.

The Huskies finally broke through in a big way offensively in the home sixth. With the score tied at 2-2, Zan Von Schlegell singled to left while Elijah Fairchild reached first on an error. Nolan Barry then walked on five pitches to load the bases with Huskies.

Davin Ronquist came in as the pitcher for the Loggers, and he started on the right foot. Kade Thompson chopped a ball to first, which was then tossed to Loggers catcher Kanon Sundgren who applied the tag to Von Schlegell trying to score at home. However, Zarzana made good on the still-loaded bases a batter later, hitting an infield single up the middle to drive in Fairchild.

Lind and Smith followed with two bases loaded walks, and Furcht then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the fourth run of the inning and his second RBI of the evening.

The Loggers refused to go down without a fight in the top of the seventh. A wild pitch allowed Carson Ohland to score before Kanon Sundgren singled in Kedren Kinzie and Mateo Gray, bringing the score to 6-5, Duluth still leading.

The Huskies were relentless as well, though, answering back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the bottom of the eight. Kade Thompson was a key part of the seventh, hitting in Von Schlegell and Fairchild to drive in two runs. In the eighth, Smith reached on a walk before scoring on an error by Sundgren behind the plate. Von Schlegell would then get into a lengthy rundown between first and second base, allowing Reagan Reeder to swipe home and score the tenth Huskies run of the ballgame.

On to close things out for Duluth, Simon Murray was shaky out of the gate. Murray surrendered a run to the Loggers early in the ninth as Kinzie singled and worked his way home on wild pitches to make the score 10-6. That's when he buckled down, getting back-to-back swinging strikeouts of Sundgren and hot-hitting Ethan Edinger, sealing Duluth's third win of the 2025 campaign.

On Deck

The Huskies are back in action at Wade Stadium Friday night against the Loggers at 6:35 p.m. Nate Vidlak, whose riveting performance as the home opener's starting pitcher earned him the win on the mound, will toe the rubber again for Duluth at the Wade. Following Friday's game, the Huskies hit the road again to face the Rochester Honkers this weekend.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.