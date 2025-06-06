Kingfish Fall to Chinooks in First Extra Innings Game of the Season

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish took a 4-3 loss in extra innings to the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight at Historic Simmons Field.

Kenosha had an ecstatic comeback win Wednesday night against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, but that high was quickly diminished as the Chinooks wasted no time getting things started.

On the seventh pitch of his at-bat, Lakeshore's Drew Reynolds took Kenosha's starter Max Strash yard, smashing a home run over the right field fence and into the back lot of Simmons Field to put the Chinooks on the board.

Lakeshore padded their lead with Esteban Garcia knocking in Nate Gray on a fielder's choice ground ball in the second and Brody Rasmussen sending a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jed Garcia in the fifth, making it 3-0 by the bottom of the inning.

However, Kenosha executed what they have done best this season-make a comeback.

Hitting is contagious for the Fish, and J.J. Dutton was the one to start it. The left fielder charged down the first base line, beating out his chopper to the third baseman and putting himself on base. Will Flanigan took after Dutton, poking a single past the second baseman and into right field to put runners on first and second for Dayton Murphy.

After an uncharacteristic balk from Lakeshore's starter Dylan Escobar, Dutton and Flanigan both advanced to scoring position for Dayton Murphy, who executed the job with ease. The leadoff batter drove a single straight down the middle, bringing Dutton in to score the Kingfish's first run and advance Flanigan to third.

It was then Aidan Camberg's time to shine.

The catcher followed in Murphy's footsteps, singling up the middle to bring Flanigan home and make it a one-run game, fueling the Kenosha crowd and making things fun for the Kingfish-but Kyle Alivo was the one to tie things up.

The Kingfish second baseman drove a high sacrifice fly to deep left field, leaving enough room for Murphy to charge home and score, making it three apiece. Unfortunately for the Fish, this was as far as they would get on the board tonight.

Things remained the same through nine, sending the game into extra innings and making it Kenosha's first extra-inning game of the season.

Ian Choi stood as the Chinook's ghost runner to start off the tenth, immediately taunting Luke Weber with his lead. By the second pitch of the inning's first at-bat, Choi reached third on a controversial steal, as Dayton Murphy claimed to have gotten the out, but had no success overturning the call.

That steal ended up winning the game for Lakeshore, as Jack Kleveno drove a sacrifice fly to left field, easily scoring Choi to put the Chinooks up 4-3.

In the bottom of the tenth, Bobby Pelebzak finished things off, going three-up three-down with the Fish and securing Lakeshore's third win of the season.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow evening to finish off their first series of the season at 6:35 p.m.







